I’m talking about the case in federal court, in Massachusetts, which I’ve been covering for months now.

The judge, Brian Murphy, froze all changes Kennedy made to vaccines since taking office as head of HHS. However slight those changes have been—the Judge rolled them back, and made the CDC vaccine division a paralyzed statue in the park.

Then solo warrior lawyer Rick Jaffe stepped in and filed an appeal, because the US government WOULDN’T.

Now Rick is reporting the latest on this case. You can read it here.

Through all the legal spaghetti, the bottom line is very clear:

The Department of Justice FINALLY filed an “appeal” in the case. It asked the Judge to SQUASH Rick Jaffe’s appeal…

And it stated the GOVERNMENT is SATISFIED with Judge Murphy’s ruling to freeze and reverse all vaccine decisions made by the CDC since Kennedy took office!!

The government is satisfied with the Judge’s decision to impose that freeze for the duration of the case, which could take many months.

The actual final decision in the case will be made by Judge Murphy…and that’s not looking good. Not at all.

Yes, you’re reading all this right. This is what is happening. Now.

The DOJ and the Trump administration and Trump have completely jumped ship on MAHA.

BANG.

What have I been telling you since the beginning?