On the surface, at least, Gaetz looks like the right man for the job. Finally. An Attorney General out for blood when it comes to government corruption. No holds barred. Zero respect for political niceties. (link in footnote)

Gaetz quickly resigned from Congress to focus on his new coming role as head of the Justice Department.

If the Senate will confirm him.

That’s the question.

Wait. Why DID Gaetz suddenly quit Congress?

Well, by resigning now, Gaetz blocked the House Ethics Committee from releasing the allegations it has piled up against him during a long investigation. Since he’s longer a Congressman, the Committee has no jurisdiction over him—and therefore can’t make it findings public.

But Senators know about the investigation, of course.

Among the potential general allegations against Gaetz: Drug use in the context of sexual misconduct with persons connected to his political work, taking gifts in exchange for favors, using campaign donations for personal expenses.

Not only that, there was also a Justice Dept. investigation looking into claims that Gaetz paid an underage girl for sex.

Gaetz has claimed these allegations are nothing more than a witch hunt.

He has been VERY vocal about the surveillance state and other federal crimes—saying “all the alphabet agencies,” including the FBI and the ATF, should be abolished, if necessary, in order to stop illegal spying on private citizens and other corrupt acts.

Imagine a man with that stance becoming the head of the Justice Department.

Gaetz wouldn’t be shy about prosecuting any federal employee. That would include, for example, Senator Adam Schiff and others, who promoted the “Trump-Russia” collusion story.

Gaetz needs a majority vote in the Senate to be confirmed as the next US Attorney General.

Senate Republicans just chose John Thune as their new Majority Leader. In 2016, Thune called for Presidential Nominee Trump to step down for a last minute replacement, Mike Pence—after a tape surfaced in which Trump made several off-color remarks about women wanting to have sex with celebrities.

So how does Thune feel about Trump now? He’s making all the right noises about the new President, but who knows?

Matt Gaetz’s confirmation as AG could be in trouble: