Open the floodgates. We need more students from the world’s number one Communist country. It’s a crime to make it hard for China to spy on us.

NY Post: “President Trump said his administration will welcome more Chinese students than ever into the United States to enroll in higher education as trade talks press on with Beijing.”

“Trump announced Monday that he plans to open the floodgates to another 600,000 Chinese college students, though it’s unclear when. There are currently around 270,000 Chinese students enrolled in US universities.”

“‘I hear so many stories that we’re not going to allow their students,’ Trump told reporters at the White House.”

“We’re going to allow their students to come in. It’s very important, 600,000 students. It’s very important. But we’re going to get along with China.’”

“Trump’s announcement comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously revealed a plan to crack down on visas for Chinese nationals—specifically, young college students.”

It’s very important to allow 600,000 Chinese students to come here to the US? No it isn’t, you moron.

It’s only important to you and your “art of the deal.” Your big trade deal with China.

You’ve got to do whatever it takes to make that deal, because you’re obsessed with winning in business.

That’s your bottom line.

You’ve gone completely off the rails.

You’re promoting the idea that China has products which we must buy, because they’re vital to US national security. Like magnets? Which would take us a year to start making on our own? So what?

And because of this fake idea, you have to conclude favorable trade talks with China, and it so happens that letting in 600,000 of their students is a necessary concession.

That’s insane.

You’re saying NOTHING about the threat to our national security coming from those students themselves.

I have a plan. Just invite a few thousand Chinese intelligence officers over here and let them browse and probe and scrutinize their way through every important research lab at every university lab in the country—particularly those labs working on military and intelligence contracts.

The 600,000 Chinese students will accomplish EXACTLY what those Chinese intelligence officers would.

That’s what you’re inviting in.

It’s looking like somebody is blackmailing you. This is bigger than your fanatical obsession with “closing the business deal.”

Somebody’s got you by the balls.

Is it the Epstein files? Is China threatening to sell off its holdings of US federal debt, causing short-term disruption in trading markets and interest rates—during your Presidency?