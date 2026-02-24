See my vital previous piece on this here.

Yes Bobby, you’re supporting the same thing Congress supported in 1986. Toxic vaccines with no liability.

Only now it’s toxic herbicides and pesticides with no liability. Trump and his cronies want no more lawsuits against THESE poisons.

That’s the game, bro, and you’re falling for it like a ton of bricks. You’re on board with your excuses and promises to tell the truth to the American people. You’re defending poisoning the people for NATIONAL SECURITY.

Well, tell them THIS, Bobby: THIS IS A PROTECTION RACKET FOR A BIG SWATH OF THE CHEMICAL INDUSTRY.

Or you can keep lying, Bob, and say, “See, pesticide companies to have this immunity from law suits so farmers can grow food and feed the nation. Doesn’t matter if everybody is eating poison. Doesn’t matter that the courts and lawsuits are the only option left for the American people to protest the poisoning. Just go ahead and protect Bayer/Monsanto.”

And you think this is going to be the last of it? With NATIONAL SECURITY as the excuse?

With protection from lawsuits, Monsanto can ramp up their production of Roundup just like the vaccine manufacturers did in 1986 once they got a green light from Congress signaling that they were protected from lawsuits.

Monsanto can make 5 new herbicides containing poisonous glyphosate. They can tell soy farmers that scientists have just discovered MORE Roundup has to be sprayed on their crops. The present dosage is not enough.

This could be a new and improved renaissance of poisoning the public for the whole pesticide industry, before Trump is through.

And you’re caught in the middle, Bobby. You’re defending Trump. You’re making up excuses wherever you can find them and imagine them.

DO YOU REALLY THINK THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND MAGA NATION ARE GOING TO BUY ALL YOUR BULLSHIT NOW, BOBBY?

Who’s going to believe anything you say now?? About ANYTHING.

And as you know, Congressman Thomas Massie isn’t taken in by your lies and fabrications. He just introduced a bill to make sure Americans can keep suing Bayer/Monsanto. Millions of Americans will back him. Trump and his pals in the chemical industry are on the hook now. BOOM!

It’s hitting the fan, Bobby. Which way are you going to jump?

Americans can’t sue Monsanto because of NATIONAL SECURITY? That’s like saying reporters in America can’t exercise free speech because they might endanger Trump’s agenda.

How do you think you’re going to crawl out of this hole, Bobby?

I have a suggestion for you. I know you won’t like it, but you should stop what you’re doing and take a deep breath and pay attention. You just might see the wisdom in what I’m recommending.

Here it is: