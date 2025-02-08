He lays them on, he takes them off.

First of all, understand that reporters and financial analysts and brokers and government experts HAVE TO assign reasons for movement in the stock market. They have to, every day. Otherwise…

They’d just be saying, “The market opened this morning, and as usual, addicted people are gambling like crazy. They’re playing craps and hoping their number comes up. And that’s the financial news. Here’s Jenny with the weather.”

So on Monday, the phony reason for all the market action is tariffs.

On Tuesday, it could be a new report estimating the cost of rebuilding after the LA fires will be $2 trillion and California doesn’t have the money. Or climate change made the moon lose its atmosphere a billion years ago and Earth could be next. Or Trump is growing a mustache.

Trump’s tariffs are a whole other issue. They’re not connected to the gambling going on in the stock market casino.

What are these tariffs really about?