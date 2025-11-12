On FOX the other day, Trump said he supports 600,000 Chinese students flooding the U.S. because, if that stopped, “…you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business... I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else.”

Yeah, well, lots of MAGAs went nuts after hearing that.

My first thought was, “There’s actually a way to shut down half the colleges in the US? Why haven’t I heard about this before? Let’s go, baby!”

Talk about good news…wow. Shut them down AND stop 600,000 Chinese students under the control of their Communist government from coming to the US.

Why have we been letting them in? On the one hand, China is supposed to be our enemy, but we also need their young spies to attend our colleges and steal research and STAY in the US after graduation and go to work for US companies. I see. And there’s nothing wrong with this picture. It’s all good. It’s a version of MAGA. Or something.

We desperately need ALL foreign visa programs so people from other countries can come here and work? Because? Because we don’t have enough Americans who can work?

Well, in that case, give all the Americans who need jobs and can qualify…give them jobs. THEN see what the national picture looks like. The true picture. If some US companies need to downsize, let them do so.

See, I keep thinking the US economy is supposed to consist of Americans who are working jobs and starting their own companies.

That’s what the US economy really IS.

It’s not a substitute landing spot for people from other countries who want to work here.

Note: LEGAL immigrants are not the same as foreign citizens who get visas to study and work here.

Is it possible that Trump’s recent big deal with China (there are already problems with the new rare earth agreement) included his assurance that China can keep sending their bright young spies to our colleges?