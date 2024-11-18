Trump, you hit the jackpot with Tom Homan as Border Czar. He’s the out-front man for the deportations.

Homan is assuring all the people who voted for you, because they’ve seen and felt the immigration catastrophe, that you’re doing something right away.

But millions of people voted for you because they want you to bring prices of goods down. So where is that Czar?

Where is the Czar of lower prices for food, the guy who makes people know it’s going to happen?

Where is the guy who will ruthlessly expose every obstacle and crime that stands in the way of a free market?

I’m wracking my brain, and I come up with a triumvirate. Larry Kudlow, Rand Paul, and RON PAUL.

Yeah, bring Ron back. He set the stage for your success. Remember?

Have these guys rip apart the socialist establishment of America from head to toe.

But their marching orders from you are: “In 30 days, show me everything I can do to BRING DOWN PRICES.

While I’m at it, you also need a front man, a Czar for, guess what? THE CONSTITUTION.

Someone who will relentlessly spell out, to the American people, what that document says and means—and how it has been destroyed in many ways by traitors.

Right now, I can think of no man better for the job than Mark Levin. He takes no prisoners on that score. He’s dedicated his career to comparing what America looks like now to what the Constitution says it’s supposed to look like.

Trump, FLOOD THE ZONE with Czars. Every one of them will let the public and the politicians know what you’re up to. By sheer force of will and bully pulpit, they’ll drive Washington Swamp Creatures crazy. Which is exactly what you want.

Kristi Noem, heading up Homeland Security, is a little wobbly. She needs her own Tom Homan type. A ruthless son of a bitch who’ll stand by her side and remind her exactly why she’s there: to dismantle and offload all the destructive assholes who’ve been leading American further down the garden path.

How about Tucker Carlson? The Czar of Homeland Security.

Here’s another one. She should really be Treasury Secretary. But she could be the Treasury Czar, who talks to the public about money policy and keeps the Treasury Sec on the straight and narrow. I haven’t asked her whether she’d be interested, but Catherine Austin Fitts would be terrific for the job.

See where I’m going?