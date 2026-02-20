(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

Yup. I just waved my magic wand and they have new names.

They’re so pro-Trump, it’s a natural no-brainer slam dunk.

In fact, Trump should take a stake in these 3 news outlets. “Hey boys, you love me, I love you, let’s work together. I’ll invest a few million bucks in each of you. Of course, there’ll be a few conditions. At the very top of your home pages, there will appear a photo of one of my golf courses or casinos. At all times, your top three headlines must include my name. And only I can run ads on your sites. Ads for my wristwatches, my coins, and memberships in my various clubs. No problem, right?”

As of right now, early morning on Friday, Feb. 20, none of these 3 sites is running a big headline or big story on Trump’s astounding Executive Order ramping up domestic production of poisonous glyphosate and ROUNDUP, for National Security reasons.

MAGA and MAHA people are beside themselves with anger.

And on top of that, Kennedy has issued a strong defense of Trump and his Executive Order.

Nothing on that, either, from these sites.

Trump has crushed the whole plan to take bad chemicals out of the US food supply.

And that isn’t news?

No query to the White House to ask whether the President is out of his mind, is blind, or is doubling down on Warp Speed? I guess not.

No query to Kennedy to justify his position and explain how he plans to go “the long way around with brilliant postponements of strategy” to eventually ram all his reforms through, FOR THE CHILDREN? I guess not.

Do these 3 sites really think they’re going to get away with their silence? Their readers are MAGA and MAHA.

Did any writer at the 3 outlets try to get a story about this horrific Trump move published? And was he told to back off? Or are the writers going along with the charade, too?