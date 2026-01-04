I’m writing this at 6PM on Saturday, January 3. Using everything I can find so far.

Trump grabbed Maduro. Wow. This is so big, so drastic, people are going to feel COMPELLED to come up with one super-duper theory or another. And then they’ll say, “THIS is what it’s all about and it isn’t about ANYTHING ELSE.”

I’m going to discuss the factual case, and look for behind-the-scenes motives.

Let’s start here. My best estimate—only about 2-8% of the cocaine entering the US comes from or through Venezuela.

None of the deadly fentanyl comes from Venezuela. It comes from Mexico, with China supplying the precursors to Mexico.

Trump is already talking about hundreds of thousands and even millions of deaths in the US from the Venezuelan drugs. He should be talking about Mexico and Colombia. Especially Mexico and fentanyl.

One exception: a criminal organization called Cartel of the Sun, which has a presence in Venezuela. It’s claimed to be a major international drug trafficker.

Venezuela isn’t just a corrupt country. It’s a corrupt collapsing country with huge amounts of oil—and economic relationships with China, Russia, and Iran.

Now we’re talking. The US government doesn’t want those 3 countries to have close relationships with, and influence over, our southern neighbor, Venezuela. Or that oil.

That’s real. That isn’t just Trump. This goes way back before Trump. But no one before him took the drastic step—invading and grabbing the corrupt President, in this case Maduro, and bringing him back to the US to stand trial.

It should be noted that Maduro was intensely collapsing his country by diverting oil profits to himself and cronies, and away from the people. Lots of those people fled the country, and many entered the US, burdening our country.

So I’m not leaping to the ironclad conclusion that Trump was COMPLETELY wrong in snatching Maduro.

People will be citing all sorts of issues which will be shoved under the carpet by the focus on Venezuela. I could give you a long list of them. So the “distraction” claims will be rampant. And I’m not downplaying these claims.

But a very big thing is coming up on the horizon: