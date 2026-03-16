At the end of a long article about how Trump knew the Strait of Hormuz was a problem going into the war, but thought American Power would solve it…an article in which many officials were quoted, most of them off the record…the Wall St Journal ended with this:

“Another scenario, the officials said: Trump simply declares victory and calls it quits.”

If only wishing could make it so.

Trump walks away, the Iranians say, “Thank you, Mr. President, we’ll forgive and forget…and Hormuz is open for business and it’ll be safe now…” Uh-huh. Right.

The one option the Journal didn’t bring up was the key—Trump makes a deal with Iran. He doesn’t walk away. He gives them many gifts. Very expensive ones. That’s how the war has to end.

Otherwise, the Strait of Hormuz can stay closed, and oil stacks up, and wells are capped, and oil prices and the prices of consumer goods keep rising, and some nations have extreme energy shortages.

But suppose one of Iran’s demands in the negotiation is: “The US must remove all military support to Israel. From this day forward.”

Or: “Pay us two trillion dollars in reparations for all the destruction you caused.”

Trump is in a nutcracker. And therefore, so is America.

That’s what happens when a country goes to war without thinking through all the possibilities: