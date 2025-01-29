If Trump completely seals the southern border…

And doesn’t let in any more immigrants…

Will the Left call him cruel and ruthless?

Kidding? Of course.

But the fact is, over the past 25 years, the US has let in 30-35 million immigrants.

That’s the highest number of any country in the world.

The Left doesn’t care.

The Left only knows, ‘WE WANT MORE.’

It doesn’t matter that towns, cities, and states can’t support the numbers of migrants who have already come here. It doesn’t matter that many migrants become homeless. Doesn’t matter that government $$ are diverted from other programs to try to fund the flood of migrants.

And I’m not even getting into DRUGS, CRIME, HUMAN TRAFFICKING, GANGS, CARTELS, AND FOREIGN AGENTS coming up through the southern border.

But none of this matters to the Left.

They have a great need to keep the border open.

They’ll NEVER admit that America has shown great generosity toward immigrants.

They’re fanatics.

The Left is an army of the obsessed, some of whom want to destroy America.