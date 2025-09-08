Trump: “[The polio vaccine] is amazing.”

Trump: “A lot of people think that the COVID vaccine is amazing.”

Trump on Florida ending vaxx mandates: “Look, you have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don’t have controversy at all, I think people should take it.”

So…take it. Don’t catch it, take it. Got it.

Many years ago, late-night doofus Jimmy Kimmel pushed vaccines on his show. The next day, I wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel knows as much about vaccines as an ant does about piloting a space ship.” (Kimmel read my comment on-air.)

I would put Trump in the same category.

Plus, he can’t distinguish between a mandate and a ban. Ending a forced mandate means people can choose. Sounds like he wants to make people take vaccines.

Another day, another slew of Trump comments.

What happened to his demand that Pfizer release their glowing success numbers on their RNA shot, so a debate could take place and the truth could come out?

Some vaccines just work. How would he possibly know or prove that? Fauci assured him?

He sounds like some idiot on MSNBC. “For decades the experts have said…”

It must be nice to know something based on NOTHING.

Tell us about antibody and PCR tests, Mr. President. We need to know how they work.

We also need to know why you accepted the British claim in 2020 that by the end of the summer 2 million Americans would die from COVID. Because based on that “assessment” from an analyst with an astounding track record of failed predictions, you stood aside and let the lockdowns take hold and lay waste to the US economy and destroy many lives.

THAT was amazing. In an exact devastating direction.

Tell us how researchers claim to discover and isolate viruses.

Put on a white coat, wear a stethoscope, and hold a presser in the Oval, so we can get our vaccine questions answered. Once and for all.

OR…get Bobby Kennedy to give you the 3 VAXXED films to watch. The films he won’t use. The films that document the real children who have been hammered by vaccine brain damage. And after you watch the films, THEN talk to us.

THIS is what I want to see: