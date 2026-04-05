Here it is, on Easter, from Trump, to Iran:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

So he’s lost his mind. Or he’s found a different version of his own mind. Either way, it’s not good. It’s not anywhere near good.

And this is not the message of a President who thinks he’s winning a war. If he thought he was winning, he wouldn’t issue that low-rent barrage of rage.

He expected to win the war quickly, and it hasn’t worked out that way. Gradually, he’s become aware of reality, and it makes him more and more enraged. Because he doesn’t see a way out. He doesn’t know how to celebrate himself convincingly, which he always has to do.

He thought the war was going to put him on Mt. Rushmore, with an assist from his own bloviations about himself. But now all sorts of people are pointing out that he’s no example of a Commander-in-Chief: