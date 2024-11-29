Trump threatens to lay huge tariffs on Mexican goods exported to the US. Then he has an 11/27/2024 conversation with Mex President Sheinbaum. Then Trump says she has agreed to stop immigration through Mexico into the US.

Then President Sheinbaum DENIES saying she would cut off immigration through our southern border.

Trump pulled a similar number during his first term as President. He promised to declare Mexican drug cartels terrorist organizations. One day before he was supposed to make that declaration, he spoke with Mex President Obrador, and came away saying the two men would work together, and there was no need to label the cartels terrorists.

That didn’t solve the open border crisis then, and his chat the other day with the Mexican President won’t solve the border crisis now.

We’re watching you, Trump. Empty promises and ridiculous exaggerations won’t work.

Conservative websites claiming you just solved immigration are looking like fools.

Do you think they’re going to cover for you forever, in the face of their readers seeing the truth?

Don’t forget, we’re waiting for you to end the Ukraine War before you’re inaugurated. Another promise you made.

And Kennedy, your health czar, promised that on your first day in office, the White House would advise all US municipalities to stop fluoridating their water. We’re watching that vow, too.

The Presidency isn’t a sales campaign. The campaign for the Presidency was a sales campaign. This is now Reality.

We know, if it were possible, you would just keep running for President over and over, and never actually take office: