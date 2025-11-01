(This is Part-12; for Part-11, go here.)

On Friday, Trump finally stopped praising himself for his recent business deals in Asia, and said he doesn’t want Americans to go hungry.

He’s instructed his lawyers to work with the two judges who have ruled that the federal government has to release food stamp money.

But those judges’ decisions weren’t full and final solutions, as I detailed in my prior piece.

So we’ll see what Trump’s lawyers work out with those judges—and how long it takes.

And THEN how long will it take to actually get food stamp money to the recipients?

The clock is ticking. The November 1 deadline is here, and food stamp money for 41 million Americans is shut off for November.

Time is of the essence.

I guess someone reminded Trump that November is Thanksgiving. And mentioned “the bad optics” of families trying to put together two cans of beans and a bottle of Pepsi for Thanksgiving dinner.

Not only that, Trump also sees that air traffic controllers, who aren’t getting paid, aren’t showing up for work, and flights around the country are seriously backing up.

Thanksgiving means traveling for huge numbers of Americans.

More “bad optics.”

Obviously, Trump waited far too long before waking up and speaking up. He preferred just blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

The Dems, of course, have been hoping the food stamp money would run out. They’ve been hoping for chaos and food riots—assisted by Antifa crazies—so they could lay all the blame at Trump’s gold-studded door.

As federal lawyers work with the two judges, keep a close eye on this: