Reports have surfaced claiming Tom Homan took a 50K bribe. I don’t know if it’s true, but I’m not worried about it, unless it turns out he committed far more serious offenses.

Trump wanted a real tough guy for Immigration Czar. He didn’t want a pussified bureaucrat in a nice suit.

He told an advisor: “Go look in a few bars and find me a thug. A guy who won’t blink while he carries out mass deportations. He’s gotta have brains, of course. He has to follow my orders without fail, no matter what. Pull him out of the bar, dump a few buckets of ice on his head to sober him up if you have to, and bring him in to see me.”

Same for Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. I’m sure Pete’s making mistakes. So what? He’s asserting his rule over what amounts to a whole friggin’ self-contained nation, the Pentagon.

Pete just summoned thousands of generals and high-ranking officers to an unprecedented face to face meeting. People are guessing why. I assume he’s going to read them all the riot act.

There was a time in America when a general was given a mission to carry out, with a deadline—and if he failed, he was slammed and reassigned to a much lower position, or possibly offloaded. BANG. Now, nothing happens. Large numbers of lard-ass generals can sit around and pretend they’re defending the nation and polish their stars and strut here and there with minor flunkies at their sides. While they fail at their assigned missions.

The press is saying Pete is “out of his depth.” That means he doesn’t know how the game is supposed to be played. “You cover my ass and I’ll cover yours.” Pete knows how the game works. He just doesn’t like it. Maybe he is a bit of a jackass. So what?