From The Telegraph, via cryptogon[dot]com: “Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane ‘more times than previously has been reported’, including one journey with a 20-year-old woman, newly released files suggest.”

“Documents released overnight by the Justice Department mention the US president hundreds of times, including references to Epstein’s private jet.”

“A note from a New York assistant US attorney states: ‘For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case’.”

“The email states that Mr. Trump was listed as a passenger on eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including four where Epstein was present.”

“‘On one flight in 1993 [quoting from the email], he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, and then-20-year-old [redacted]’.”

Boom.

The documents containing the above email were released by the Justice Department. Oops. They didn’t censor this major one?

Because they were in a rush, or they were incompetent, or somebody on the inside decided to stick it to Trump??

In the chaos of all these document dumps and accusations against Trump and his counter statements, I’m sure many people thought Trump said he never flew on Epstein’s plane.

So now will he respond?