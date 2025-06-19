(This is Part-5; for Part-4, go here)

Here’s a vital question: when months ago you said you might have to send troops down into Mexico to destroy the drug cartels, did people like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon scream at you, for dragging the US into a foreign war?

NO.

Why not?

Because they saw the simple truth. You were defending America against a direct threat, against the cartels and their drugs, their human trafficking, their crimes against the people of this country.

Well, Iran is very much like the drug cartels, although Americans don’t know it.

You can make them know it.

Here’s an outline of your speech to the nation. As you tell the TRUTH.

ONE: Iran funds and backs the terror organization, Hezbollah.

TWO: Hezbollah is very active in South America, working hand in glove with the outlaw President Maduro of Venezuela to ship gigantic amounts of drugs into the US.

THREE: DEA indictments and records, think-tank and NGO reports, and other documents provide a mountain of evidence of this Hezbollah-Maduro operation.

FOUR: Hezbollah agents have been captured on American soil, planning to set off bombs, surveilling and hacking infrastructure, carrying out espionage. Your FBI has the names and charges and prison sentences. Basel Bassel Ebbadi, Ali Kourani, Alexei Saab, etc.

FIVE: Hezbollah has been using vicious Venezuelan gangsters inside America to help run the drug operation.

SIX: Hezbollah is creature of Iran. Iran is using this terrorist organization to make huge profits and attack America.

SEVEN: There is evidence that other terror groups backed by Iran (Qods Force, Hamas, PIJ) are involved in arms trafficking and destabilizing operations against America.

Iran has been directly attacking America.

You can make this case because it’s true.

Your MAGA base supported you when you said a military operation against the Mexican cartels could be necessary.

A US operation against the Iran government/military, intelligence services ranks on the same level.

Convincing the MAGA base of that would be your job.

And you would at least have a puncher’s chance.

Many of us recall the 1960s, when this country went way off the rails, when DO YOUR OWN THING became “the new Constitution,” and people decided drugs were a ticket to freedom. Those who didn’t kill themselves now know that drugs are self-destruction and a ticket to Nowhere.

Iran and its drug-trafficking terror groups are banking on the premise that this country can never regain its moral compass.

Your job would be to prove them wrong.

It’s a tall mountain to climb, but you’ve said, over and over again, that you can win Herculean struggles.

Try this one.

You’ll be surprised at how many people back you up.

Even if MAGA people won’t support a military operation against Iran, at least they’ll understand Iran IS America’s enemy, not just Israel’s enemy.

-- Jon Rappoport