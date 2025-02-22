Is Trump setting up Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for a fall?

I’ll believe that only with stone cold evidence.

Like I’ve been saying, I’m reporting the good, bad, and ugly of Trump. This one is bad and ugly.

At a White House reception on Feb. 20, Trump introduced Bourla as “one of the great people, one of the great businessmen.”

Sure, if killing people far and wide with an RNA vaccine is great.

If Trump, swallowing the bullshit from Fauci about COVID, without ever checking with independent medical minds, was great.

If Trump, launching Warp Speed, the untested experimental technology that produced the kill shot, was great.

If Trump, allowing the lockdowns which destroyed untold numbers of lives and businesses and torpedoed the economy—the effects still being felt—if that was great.

Trump and CEO Albert Bourla are pals.

Are you rich? Are you very rich? Are you in business in America? You’re one of Trump’s pals.

The President still won’t admit a shred of culpability in the COVID shot and the lockdowns.

He glides past it.

This sets up a triangle I’ve been writing about for some time now: Trump, the vaccine, and Kennedy.