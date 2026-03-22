If the American people have been yawning and shrugging about the war, maybe this will wake them up. Very unpleasantly. With a shock.

Here is Trump’s text: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Al Jazeera is reporting that Iran replied—If the US carries out those attacks, Iran will attack US energy infrastructure in the Region.

It’s possible that Trump already has a peace deal in the works with Iran, and his new declaration is just for show and his own ego—

We should hope so. If not, the war could take on whole new levels of devastation.

It’s also possible that Iran could back down and open the Strait.

Or open it partially.

Or Trump, after 48 hours are up and Iran hasn’t budged, could offer one of his “extensions.”

As I’ve been documenting, Trump has been all over the place with his promises and contradictions.

This latest blurt is the most dangerous one he’s uttered so far in the war.

On the surface at least, it sounds like his message of a day ago that he was leaving the policing of the Strait to other nations, and the US was walking away leaving them in the lurch, was met with great anger by US allies.

Which in turn made Trump furious. No one was accepting his betrayal. So he blew his top.

It’s hard to imagine a worse President in this situation: