Google reports: “President Trump has issued an executive order directing federal health agencies to align the U.S. core childhood vaccine schedule with those of peer, developed countries, supporting an HHS study that suggests reducing recommended vaccines from 17 to 11 diseases. The directive aims to move certain vaccines—including flu, COVID-19, rotavirus, and hepatitis—toward a ‘shared decision-making’ model based on individual risk, while requiring continued coverage for all ACIP-recommended vaccines by private and public insurance.”

“While the order tasks the CDC and ACIP with reviewing this, its immediate impact is limited, as a federal judge previously blocked similar attempts to bypass advisory panels. Public health organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, maintain that the current U.S. schedule is properly tailored to domestic disease burdens.”

In other words, stalemate.