During his extensive checkup at Walter Reed Hospital, Trump got the shot.

Some media outlets speculated it was because he’s traveling to Egypt soon.

Is Egypt a hotbed for the virus that doesn’t exist?

Apparently, we have a new medical distinction: among all locations where the virus doesn’t exist, some carry more risk for the fairy tale.

Anyway, Trump took the booster. No doubt his “elite medical team” recommended it. Because they decided his immune system was iffy? The team’s evaluation was: The President is in excellent health.

But they always say that, right? When have you heard, “The President is in trouble. His T cells and B cells and Q cells and tyIU876i876fd1000 cells are waning and he can’t think straight on Wednesdays.”

Did doctors ever say Biden was walking into walls and believing his shirt was his pants?

I guess Trump didn’t talk to RFK before his checkup.

Millions of Americans would have advised Trump not to take the booster.

Why? Well, let’s see: