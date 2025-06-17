This is not what you want to be doing in the middle of nationwide riots against the deportations.

First, he said ICE shouldn’t go after hotel, restaurant, and farm workers—even if they’re illegals—as long as they have histories of doing their jobs and keeping their noses clean with the law.

That was bad enough, because obviously HE has hotels, and was referring to himself, among many other employers.

In the same order, Trump emphasized that ICE should just be going after the worst of the worst illegal aliens who are also serious felons.

All that was a major sea change in deportation policy, and must have put border czar Tom Homan’s brain on tilt.

Because Trump’s original policy was, deport ALL illegals.

But wait. There’s more.

Trump then issued a new order. ICE should focus on the biggest Democrat controlled cities—NY, LA, and Chicago—where “millions of illegals are living,” and get rid of all of them. Send them back where they came from.

Does that still mean only deport the worst of the worst? Clearly not. What about the illegal hotel and restaurant workers in those cities? Leave them alone? Bust them?

Tom Homan now needs a sedative.

What is Trump going to say tomorrow?

Deport the entire population of LA to Mars?