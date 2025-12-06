I wrote about the other door. That was when Trump took over the HHS press conference on autism and vaccines and told a short devastating story about one of his employees who told Trump what happened to her bright healthy child. “He’s gone,” she said. Right after a vaccination. He was still alive, but the light had gone out of his life.

Kennedy could have crashed the whole system at that point with a fiery response and a massive campaign to alert and inform America about the ongoing destruction by vaccine. But no. He didn’t.

Well, Trump just provided another moment. He just posted this:

“The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 ‘jabs,’ for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary. In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this ‘schedule,’ as have I! That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ‘FAST TRACK’ a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!”

Forget that last piece of PR about Gold Standard. The rest of Trump’s announcement is clear.

Don’t wait, Kennedy. Don’t sit and wait. Make a MOVE.

Trump wants a fast survey of countries with far fewer recommend shots on their childhood schedules.

Produce it. Get behind it. Make some noise. Don’t just sit there.

Guess what?