The situation is fluid because Trump’s brain is fluid. But this is what he issued on Truth Social on Tuesday:

“SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly ‘handed’ to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

This contradicted what Trump said last Friday, when he asserted he didn’t want Americans to go hungry, and White House lawyers would work with two judges, who just handed down decisions ordering the government to make partial SNAP payments to 41 million Americans.

Following Trump’s latest blast stating he would HOLD BACK the payments until the Democrats agreed to reopen the government, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in—

She said she just spoke with Trump, and the government WOULD work with the judges and would release partial SNAP payments…but the process would take time.

As I’ve said before, all this is complete bullshit: