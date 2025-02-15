ONE: Trump is going after probationary federal workers, who don’t have Civil Service protection yet. He just laid off 5200 employees at HHS. Good.

TWO: Among the HHS people now gone? Between 50 and 100 probationary medical personnel at the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service. I’ve written about these characters in the past. I call them the Medical CIA and the Virus Hunters. The CDC sends them to “outbreaks” around the world, and they come back with a virus. There could be green and purple chemicals in a river and dead fish floating everywhere, but it’s a virus making people sick. Good riddance to these crazies. Nice work, Trump.

THREE: Kennedy says he’s going to create a better federal system for reporting vaccine injuries. The current apparatus, called VAERS, is a joke. Nobody in the medical world pays any attention to it. This is Kennedy’s initial shot out of the box on vaccines. He’s stymied, at the moment, trying to get into the super-secret CDC files of medically verified vaccine injury and death reports. Publicly exposing those files is prohibited by law. And repealing the 1986 law that bars people from suing vaccine companies is, so far, a non-starter. At least Kennedy’s talking about vaccine injuries one day after being confirmed as head of HHS, instead of the Food Pyramid or how soccer develops coordination. Putting the phrase “vaccine injuries” front and center in the news is a decent start.

—All in all, creating panic and terror at federal health agencies is splendid. It’s never been done before.

My advice to RFK: