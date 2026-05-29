I know. Everything Trump says, no matter how dumb, is part of a Great Master Plan only Jesus understands.

But aside from that, here are two of his recent massive bloviating bumbles and stumbles.

In a FOX interview with Hannity, he said: US farmers “will lose a lot money” if Chinese nationals don’t buy their land.

And: Not letting 500,000 Chinese students come to the US every year and attend colleges “would be a very insulting thing to say to a country [China]” and many US colleges would have to declare bankruptcy.

Understand that Trump is not talking about generous offers he’s going to make to China. The students and the farmland sales are already happening, and have been happening for a long time.

In the case of the farmland, Trump has nothing to say about WHY US farmers need to sell their land and go out of business. He’s supposed to be a great friend of the farmer.

So what’s the problem?