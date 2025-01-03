When businessmen discover politics, they’re often delighted.

They realize that’s a business where you can sell blue-sky promises with no product.

And if the public buys in, jackpot.

Musk and Vivek are heading up a new federal department that isn’t an actual department. DOGE. They’re going find ways to cut huge chunks from the federal budget.

That’s shooing fish in a barrel.

Anybody can do it. Senator Rand Paul’s yearly Festivus report just indicated a trillion dollars of fed waste. Rand had no supporting fanfare from a President. No marching bands.

The trick is making the budget cuts actually HAPPEN. Which is a whole other operation. There are no fish and there is no barrel. There is Congress, the body filled with crooks who owe campaign donors big-time. Meaning government $$$ contracts. In the fed budget.

Of course, Trump has already made a slew of promises before taking office for his second term. In his book, Art of the Deal, he confessed to his gargantuan overriding m.o.

“The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people's fantasies. People may not always think big themselves, but they can still get very excited by those who do. That's why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It's an innocent form of exaggeration—and a very effective form of promotion.”

That’s a promise he HAS kept. To promote. To exaggerate. To find sweet spots and keep hitting them with vows.

Like the Warp Speed COVID kill shot.