Never underestimate Trump’s ability to lie.

I wrote—it’s almost as if he’s going to separate the Strait of Hormuz from the war and claim it’s a completely different issue. Well, that’s exactly what he’s doing!

Unbelievable.

Trump: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran…The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it—The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

No.

Yes.

Hormuz was the MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR reason not to go to war in the first place…because it was Iran’s power move—hold 20% of the global oil supply hostage…and now Trump calmly walks away from it.

The war is basically over. Hormuz? That’s a whole other detail. Separate from the great American victory.

But that’s not all.

The Marines are still on their way to Iran. And 2000 MORE Marines have JUST BEEN dispatched on top of that first unit. Why? To head up a parade celebrating the US triumph?

And Iran is still attacking Israel and other Middle East countries.

So the war is over because? Because Iran isn’t mounting major resistance to US bombers? Which they never did from the beginning?!

There’s even more: