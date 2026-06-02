You remember all the things Trump said about US attacks on Iran.

Decimated their traditional military.

Wrecked it beyond recall.

Nothing left there, really. The war is basically complete. And that was a couple of months ago.

Utter and complete defeat for Iran.

—But then, on Saturday, on FOX, he suddenly piped up: “Their military, we’ve sort of left it alone, because we think that their military is somewhat, somewhat moderate ... We’ve actually left their military alone. People would be surprised to hear that.”

No shit, Shakespeare. People would be more than surprised. Way more.

What kind of fresh new insanity is this, from the US President?

If he thinks it’s a ploy…against whom?