Chris Menahan has written an excellent article on this subject.

“Trump Endorses H-1B Visas, Musk Threatens ‘War’ in Their Defense” (link in footnote)

He points out that Trump ran on ending the H1-B foreign visa program in 2016, but now he’s defending it.

And Musk wants to go to war against people who oppose the program.

Trump in 2016: “I know the H1-B very well, I shouldn’t be allowed to use it. We shouldn’t have it. It is very, very bad and unfair for our workers and it should be ended.”

Trump now: “I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them…I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

Both Trump and Musk use the visas for their workforces.

Musk claims the visas are for highly skilled foreign workers who come to the US to take specialized jobs. But after reading Chris Menahan’s article, it looks to me like he also uses the program for lower skilled jobs many Americans can do.

Clearly, Trump follows that path.

So the argument that these H1-B visa employees “have made America great” is not the whole truth.

Musk has started reducing the reach of people on his X platform who oppose the visa program.

And he’s made his declaration of war: “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

What kind of war can’t we possibly comprehend? Seems Musk has revealed an Achilles heel. Bother him too much and he goes nuts. That’s not a good quality when his work for Trump involves rallying the MAGA troops—since many of those troops don’t like this foreign visa program, and they’re saying so.

Let’s see: “Follow me and we’ll make America’s greatness exceed anything you’ve ever seen, or get under my skin, in which case fuck yourself in the face and I’ll destroy you.”

That might work for a military dictator, but for someone who claimed to have bought Twitter in order to restore free speech?

I don’t think so.

And here’s the truly ridiculous part: