Recently, in discussing “the lesser of two evils,” I gave the nod to Trump by a small margin. I said, all in all, the Orange Man of empty promises would be less dangerous.

Of course, if you read that article all the way through—as I urged you to do—you’d have seen I was ultimately making the case for vast decentralization of federal power as the real solution.

Thinking more about Election Day and who to vote for, I come back to my original position, which I formed some years ago: NEITHER.

I’d also like a new plan. It would require a new law. Let’s call this a sheer fantasy. But it’s instructive.

Here is the essence of the law:

On Election Day, a registered voter can walk into a precinct—no mail-ins—and write a short statement in legible English on a piece of paper. The statement reads: “I am not voting for either Presidential candidate because I believe neither one can do the job this country needs.”

The voter doesn’t have to write that verbatim, but the sense of it has to be there.

This single declaration counts as 100 votes. For neither candidate.

If, say, 50,000 smart Americans make that declaration, we have 5 million “votes for neither.”

That’s a considerable number.

Eventually, we want to get to the point where roughly 500,000 voters write the declaration. It would translate to 50 million “neither votes.”

In a three-way contest—the two candidates plus the “neither” people—50 million should be enough to win the election.

Then, we have to start all over again. The two candidates are disqualified. They retreat in shame. They’re both bozos.

A new Presidential campaign begins. From the beginning.

The two major Parties feel pressure to pick better candidates—whatever they think that means. It has to mean something to the 50 million “neither” voters, or else the same thing is going to happen again: the “neither” vote will win. Then, the Embarrassment Factor will loom large.

“What’s the matter with you idiots? Can’t you find a candidate who can gain the confidence of the American people? Why do you keep putting up these bullshitters and incompetents and agents of destruction for President?”

After the 14th attempt to secure a President for the country fails, the two major Parties will disband. They’ll call it a day. They’ll pack their bags and get out of town.

“The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is taking a new job sweeping floors in a convenience store in the Southwest desert.”

Eventually, a candidate may emerge who will give us back what we need. The Constitution, for starters.

A candidate seeking to defeat the “neither” vote might just speak a few truths during his campaign. He might say, for example, “The federal government gives our medical system two trillion dollars every year, and the country is getting sicker. This definitely has something to do with toxic medical drugs and destructive vaccines…”

And it turns out lots and lots of “neither” voters were waiting to hear that.

The “neither” voters were the smartest voters.

They were us.

—Yeah, I know. It’s a fantasy: