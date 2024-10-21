I think ChatGPT is voting for Kamala.

Maybe there’s a way it can cast a ballot by finding its way into a voting machine.

I had a brief conversation with it:

Did Trump really work a shift at McDonald’s?

Yes, Donald Trump has made several appearances at McDonald’s during his political career, but he didn't actually “work a shift” in the typical sense of serving customers or working behind the counter. He has visited McDonald’s restaurants on the campaign trail and while in office, often using these visits to connect with supporters and showcase his affinity for fast food. Trump is well-known for his love of McDonald’s, often mentioning it in interviews and even serving fast food, including McDonald’s, to sports teams visiting the White House. If you’re referring to a specific story about him “working a shift,” it might have been a media exaggeration or a social media meme rather than an actual event.

It happened in the past day or two.

Yes, Donald Trump recently made headlines for working a shift at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. The event took place as part of his 2024 presidential campaign, where he worked briefly behind the counter, serving food and interacting with customers. The move was intended to showcase his connection with everyday Americans and came after Trump publicly questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’s past claims of having worked at McDonald’s during her student years. This stunt also seemed designed to contrast Trump’s populist image with Harris, as he continues to emphasize his appeal to working-class voters.

During her campaign, has Harris made any stunts of any kind?

Kamala Harris has not performed any high-profile campaign “stunts” in the same vein as Donald Trump’s recent McDonald's appearance. However, Harris has employed symbolic actions, like attending church services in key states, as part of her outreach to important voter demographics. Her campaign has focused heavily on policy proposals and strategic speeches, rather than attention-grabbing events. In response to Trump’s stunt about working at McDonald’s, Harris maintained that she did indeed work there during her college years, emphasizing that her personal story is meant to highlight the struggles of working-class Americans trying to make ends meet while raising families.

—Uh-huh. Yes, we’ve all been impressed by Kamala’s heavy policy proposals.

Her main proposal seems to have been: