Trump has fed the US Agency for International Development (USAID) into the wood chipper.

Here are a few of the crazy projects the Agency has funded—as mentioned by Trump’s press secretary:

$1.5M to advance DEI in Serbia’s workplaces.

$70k for a production of a DEI musical in Ireland.

$47k for a transgender opera in Colombia.

$32k for a transgender comic book in Peru.

Yeah, that’s some awesome “aid for international development.”

But wait. There’s more.

USAID, which has operated jointly with the CIA for a long time, ran a stunning program—

But I’ll let Wikipedia tell you about it. Near the bottom of its VERY long article about USAID, which paints a mostly glowing portrait of the Agency, we have this: