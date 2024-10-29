I’d expect nothing less.

In an interview with Rogan, Trump said—hold your breath—“The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people who shouldn’t have been picked.”

Wow. Humdinger.

Joe asked if that included neocons, and Trump said, “Yeah, neocons, or bad people, or disloyal people.”

Well, that clears that up.

Nothing about the COVID kill shot and Warp Speed.

Nothing about standing aside and allowing the lockdowns of Americans from coast to coast, laying waste to the economy.

Nothing about going back on his promise to declare the murderous Mex drug cartels terrorist organizations—Trump threw his promise in the garbage right after he met with Mexican President Obrador, a man who obviously aligned himself with the cartels, based on his announced policy toward them: HUGS, NOT BULLETS.

Trump himself did nothing wrong during his Presidency. He picked people for his administration—and THEY did something wrong: they were disloyal to Trump. That’s right out of The Godfather. “Never go against the family.”

Remember when DeSantis did something wrong? He ran for President. Trump basically said, I saved his political career way back when, and now this son of a bitch stabs me in the back and runs against me.

When Trump helped DeSantis, that was another case where he picked the wrong person. See how Trump views his own career and history? He himself never fucks up. He chooses people and then they fuck up—mainly by going against him.

This is Trump’s bubble, his closed system.

Can he even view horrendous situations that develop on his watch as the fuck-ups of other people “he picked”? For instance, the COVID lockdowns?