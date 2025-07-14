(This is Part-5; for Part-4, go here.)

Political movements end up being about CONTROL.

This is not to say their original message was fake.

Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t.

But the MOVEMENTS BECOME fake, because they opt for control of their followers’ minds.

MAGA is on that road. Trump is trying to rein in MAGA and make the Epstein issue into nothing.

In doing so, his worst side is coming out. Attack, blame, pummel, accuse the wrong people. His people.

It’s along the line of HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME.

The answer is easy. “Because you won’t let the truth come out.”

And that leads to: “You, Trump, were involved with Epstein.”

We have enough free speech left in this country to rule out the possibility that Trump can control MAGA people.

He can try, while claiming MAGA is about the highest ideals of America, but it won’t work.

In his latest barrage, he accused Democrats of inventing the whole Epstein file. It was a big zero and Dems made it into something. Why? In order to bring him down? That’s apparently what he’s suggesting.

Trump knows how to sell, but when he picks the wrong issue, he looks like a fool and he is a fool.

In his latest message, he also said his administration is PERFECT.

He’s going off the deep end.

When challenged on something very serious, he always doubles down. That’s his game. He did that with the COVID vaccine. “It saved millions of lives.”

MAGA people have an instinct about pedophilia and major criminal pedo networks: