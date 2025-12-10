Trump: “We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!”

Lots of bloviation and exaggeration here. But it’s serious at the same time.

Trump wants to offer the gift of a lifetime to Big Tech.

It’s not about development of AI. It’s about DEPLOYMENT.

The states, and most of Congress, so far want to stop AI from taking over the economy and throwing huge numbers of people out of work. The states are busy passing laws to limit deployment.

Trump wants to override all that.

Clearly, an Executive Order forcing the override would be unconstitutional. Judges would block the application of the Trump EO.

Does Trump know that? Sure. He plans to try to withhold federal funding from states that limit AI deployment. He’s tried that before on other issues, and often failed.

He COULD withhold federal funds directly tied to AI.

His advisors are looking for loopholes in the funding gambit. Could they, for instance, withhold federal funds connected to economic development—claiming the states are hindering that development by their actions against AI?