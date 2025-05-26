As I’ve told you, I’m reporting on the good, bad, and ugly of Trump. This one is bad and ugly.

There is a section in the Big Beautiful Bill that bans states from regulating AI for the next 10 years.

That’s like saying states can’t pass and enforce laws against geoengineering or pesticides.

Normally, I would say Trump is oblivious and doesn’t know this section is in his Bill, but in this case I think he knows. Because he’s been hyping and pushing AI in every way possible.

If his Bill is passed with this section in it, states must rebel. They CAN legally nullify federal laws that infringe on their Constitutional powers, and if protecting the jobs and livelihoods and privacy (think AI surveillance) of state citizens isn’t their right, they have no power at all.

Imagine, as AI accelerates, its application results in large numbers of people being thrown out of work.

The states are supposed to stand by for the next 10 years and watch it happen?

10 years of AI advancements are equal to 100 years in other industries. As I keep warning, the onrush of AI, in technical terms alone, is awesomely incomprehensible, except to the relative few who actually work in the field.

To take just one example of practical consequences, the giant arena of corporate logistics—the job of monitoring, storing, cataloging, shipping, and replenishing products—is already awash in AI. New advancements will soon make it possible to perform logistics with minimal human support. That means MANY people could be thrown out of work, unless the states keep AI in check.

There are hundreds of areas where AI will be able to take over jobs.

Another major crisis: