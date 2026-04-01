MAYBE…just maybe a few people who know the real score are talking to Trump and he’s listening.

They’re saying, “Declare victory and walk away.”

That’s far from ideal, but given how deep a hole Trump has dug for himself, America, and other countries, it looks like his best option.

Of course, he’ll be leaving loose ends—to put it mildly.

The enriched uranium? He can say it’s been destroyed.

The Marines? He can withdraw them.

The Strait of Hormuz and the chokehold on oil? As he says now and then, “That’s up to other nations that use the Strait.” Which would include counties that either ship oil through it or receive oil from tankers that pass through it.

You can see why US allies decided not to send Naval forces to the Strait, to “help America.” They want to be in a position to bargain separately with Iran once the US is gone.

Depending on who is running Iran now, and what frame of mind they’re in, hopefully those other countries can restore normal relations; at least as far as the oil goes.

No doubt money will be involved.

Will Iran stop attacking US allies in the Region? That’s a giant loose end. Deals may have to be made there as well.

Which leaves “the Israel question.” How is THAT going to be resolved? (I’ll get to the hidden Iraq connection in the Iran War in a moment.)