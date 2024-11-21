You can read my previous work on FLOOD THE ZONE here, to catch up.

In the old days, people said, “Write your Senator.”

That meant a letter in the mail.

I remember, during the height of the 1990s Health Freedom movement, the Congress received more letters urging support of the Hatch Bill, a measure to protect nutritional supplement companies from FDA attacks—more letters poured into Congress than on any other issue in American history.

But that’s old hat now.

I’ve even emailed Congressional representatives’ offices about specific issues—and gotten nothing back.

But there is something that works now.

And it’s being used to pressure the Senate to confirm Trump’s cabinet appointees—his collection of outsider-rebels who are telling us they’re going to take wrecking balls to the agencies they’ll run.

And that pressure venue is…

Social media. X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook. The whole menagerie.

Millions of people telling the Senators they’d better approve these new cabinet appointments.

Politicians do take notice of THAT. So do news media.

Social media are the new polling center.

FLOODING THE ZONE on these platforms is part of the Trump team strategy. Flooding not with bots but with humans who are dead serious.

When you have the opponent in your sights, you need to come up with as many angles of attack as you possibly can. And then your attacks have to be simultaneous.

In that kind of atmosphere, what the enemy says in response disappears down the drain. Their reactions are weak.

Not only does the immediate opponent in this case, the Woke Cult, have an absence of sane issues to put forward—they stand firm on their insanity—they’re drowned out by FLOOD THE ZONE.

Additionally, and this is important: