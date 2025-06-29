Read Part 1 here. It’s a key to what’s just happened—a sea change for Trump’s policies and Executive Orders.

Right now, Trump doesn’t have to reissue all his Executive Orders. Those EOs on every topic—cutting DEI funding, cutting transgender funding, cutting climate change funding, mass deportations, proof-of citizenship mandates in order to vote in elections, restrictions on unionized federal employees bargaining rights—the whole barrage of Executive Orders—

They’re ALL automatically in force again—except in those specific districts where a district federal judge blocked them, and even then, a judge’s ruling in a case is only granted to the plaintiffs in that case. Not to everybody in the district.

So if a federal district judge in Arizona ruled that an immigration aid group was exempt from a Trump mass deportation order, that order still stands, BUT ONLY FOR THAT GROUP.

Everywhere else in the country, Trump’s mass deportation order is immediately back in effect.

BANG.

The political Left would have to file thousands of separate cases, in order to try to block mass deportation everywhere.

Before the recent SCOTUS decision, one little federal district judge could block types of mass deportations for the whole country with one ruling in one case.

No more. That’s gone.

The other thing the Left could do now is: