Hooray for Susie. She’s the first woman in history to serve as a US President’s Chief of Staff.

But wait.

FOX: “Wiles is the co-chair for the Florida and Washington, D.C., offices of Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying firm whose clients include AirBnB, AT&T, eBay, Pfizer, Tesla, and the Embassy of Qatar, although she is not a registered lobbyist for any of those clients.” (link in footnote)

Pfizer! Maker of the RNA COVID kill shot.

But that’s not all.

A Sludge probe indicates that Susie’s firm, Mercury, also represents Gavi: the Vaccine Alliance.

Gavi works with governments and vaccine makers to ensure everybody in the world has access to shots. All the shots. All possible vaccines.

Gavi was founded in 2000 with major help from the Gates Foundation. Bill and Melinda. The Foundation has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Gavi over the years.

So look, Susie, don’t you think it’s time you resigned from your lobbying company, Mercury?

I’m writing this on November 9, and I don’t see you’ve quit yet.

Or are you going to stay on at Mercury, while you sit in the White House as Trump’s Chief of Staff, and while he (supposedly) makes sure Bob Kennedy has full access to hidden CDC vaccine data which prove vaccines have been maiming and killing Americans for a long, long time?

Do you see the problem, Susie?

I mean, some people might even call it a conflict of interest. My oh my.

And which side in this conflict would you be on?

Who would you be whispering in Trump’s ear about?