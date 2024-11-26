Trump has nominated Marty Makary to head up the FDA.

Makary is a prestigious surgeon working at Johns Hopkins.

Politico: “While Makary’s record may not endear him with all Senate Democrats, his selection could also quell fears of an anti-vaccine cloud hanging over the agency charged with evaluating those products for the American market. He advocated for federal authorities to develop nuanced recommendations for the Covid vaccines—like focusing on older individuals and those with high-risk health issues—and to consider changing the mRNA vaccine regimens for healthy children to one dose.”

“‘I’m pro-vaccine. But the issue of the appropriate clinical indication of the [Covid] vaccine is not an all-or-nothing phenomenon, as we frequently see in American culture and politics,’ he [Makary] wrote in an August 2021 op-ed for U.S. News & World Report.”

In other words, expect NO decisive action on vaccines from Makary.

Expect “nuance.” Meaning: bullshit.

—VACCINES are the issue that could transform America.

Why?

ONE: Because they’re all poisons.

TWO: If that truth were known and understood by the majority of Americans (and millions of people already have at least an inkling of that fact), it would be the most shocking scandal in the history of the country.

The most shocking, because vaccination is touted over and over as THE prime medical miracle, and because Americans have been trained to revere and believe doctors.

Explode that myth…and people will then realize the government can commit ANY crime.