ONE:

The CIA is offering buyouts to all its employees.

This is obviously a prelude to firing and reassigning those who don’t take the buyouts.

Or…Trump might back away from firing/reassigning, after many employees take the buyouts.

Nevertheless, this is the strongest step any President has taken against the CIA, since JFK announced he was going to shatter the Agency into a thousand pieces—and was assassinated.

Over the next 62 years since that day, millions of people, on both the Left and Right, have demanded that the CIA be dismantled.

And now, a sitting President has taken a step in that direction.

I’m waiting for the Left to howl, just as they’re now doing over what looks like the dissolution of the USAID, a cutout and front for the CIA.

TWO: