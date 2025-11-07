What famous Agency is headquartered in Virginia?

Let’s see…uh…I know this one…it’s…THE CIA.

What if anything does this have to do with the newly elected Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger?

Encyclopedia Britannica: “For a significant part of Abigail Spanberger’s professional life, even her closest friends did not know what she did for a living. That is because for more than eight years she was a CIA field agent doing intelligence gathering in the United States and overseas on nuclear proliferation and terror threats.”

“[H]er tenure as a CIA officer took her and her young family overseas and to the West Coast. Although specifics of Abigail Spanberger’s assignments remain classified, she has said that her role included understanding ‘what it is that the United States government needed to know to thwart a terrorist attack’.”

She worked at the CIA (2006-14) as an operations officer—a position sometimes called “case officer.”

She used a cover identity both in the US and overseas.

Coincidentally, Spanberger is very close long-time friends with Mikie Sherrill, who was just elected the new Governor of New Jersey. Years ago, as Congresswomen, they shared an apartment in DC.

Sherrill once flew helicopters for the Navy in Europe and the Middle East. She also worked as a Navy policy officer dealing with US-Russian Navy relations and US-Russian nuclear treaty obligations.

Her friend Spanberger also worked on nuclear weapons proliferation issues.

Both women were just elected Governors of their states—Virginia and New Jersey—on the same night.

I’m sure these are all coincidences.

And the CIA is just an incidental fact.

Right?