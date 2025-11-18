I love these reports that begin, “In the largest study yet done…” It’s a signal we’re supposed to genuflect and submit. Hey, this is SCIENCE. Shh. Show some reverence.

So now we have a report of a study from extensive health records in Sweden. The researchers looked at pregnant mothers who took Tylenol during 2 pregnancies…

Because, of course, autism is GENETIC, and siblings have very similar genes…

And if the mothers who took Tylenol gave birth to one child who was diagnosed with autism and one child who was not…

This would prove that Tylenol was not the deciding factor in autism.

She took Tylenol during both pregnancies, but only one child developed autism.

The verdict of the study? No proven causal connection between Tylenol and autism.

My verdict? This study is utterly useless.

I’ll break it down.

There is no evidence that autism is genetic. If it were, the official definition would highlight a diagnostic genetic TEST that defines autism. And that definition includes no such test.

Not only that, but to prove the genetic hypothesis is useful, and not just sky-blue speculation or sheer invention, we would have to see some kind of genetic treatment for autism that WORKS. And there isn’t any.

There’s more: