The federal government is a bloated pus-ridden zombie kept alive by jolts of electricity (money).

You know those omnibus federal budget spending bills? The ones nobody in Congress reads before they vote on them?

Well, how many specific items are in one of these bills? How many specific line items, each one of which requires government funding?

Answer: NOBODY KNOWS.

I’ve looked for an answer to that question, and come up empty. No one is publishing that specific total number. Because no one knows.

No one pores through the budget and breaks down every money flow into all its components and counts them all up.

That’s called a clue.

A clue the federal funding process is out of control. Right at the source.

Is the number of items in a typical bill 10,000, 20,000? More? No one is saying, because no one knows.

Starting there, it’s obvious that all sorts of people are putting their sticky fingers into the federal money pie. Slices of that enormous pie are carried through multiple stopping points on the way to final dispersal, and at each stop, there is an opportunity for theft.

Then there is this question: How much of the funding in a typical federal budget bill comes from money collected from taxpayers, and how much funding comes from money the federal government creates?

And you know what?

Nobody knows the answer to that question, either.

It’s impossible to separate those two sources of money, when it comes to federal funding.

That’s another clue the system is out of control.

All in all, as this tower of federal funding comes pouring down out of Washington every year, fraudsters are having bonanza days. They rip off small, medium, and huge chunks.

They’re guilty as hell.

They should all be in jail.

But so should thousands of federal employees who create, shape, and polish the swollen untraceable budget bills at the source: