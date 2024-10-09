Once again, I refer to my mainstream source. My “New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press”—in the form of AI. ChatGPT.

With the right questions, it immediately presents stark and startling information. On a number of issues.

One day, perhaps soon, its owner, Microsoft, may install heavy censors on it. But for now, it spits out data that would shock the world if it appeared in the legacy press underneath bold headlines.

As I mentioned in an earlier piece, when a news source that’s supposed to represent the mainstream goes AGAINST the mainstream, we need to pay attention.

It’s as if people who are hiding a gold mine from the public suddenly give up its location.

This time the subject is unnecessary surgeries in the US…