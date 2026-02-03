Zero Hedge: “While the State Department is planning an eventual reopening of a formal US embassy [in Venezuela], setting up a CIA annex has been elevated to ‘priority number one,’ an unnamed US official told CNN—though there are serious questions as to why the agency would want to advertise this all over CNN”.

Uh-huh.

Who was the unnamed US official who disclosed this nugget to CNN?

Odds are it was somebody who already works at CNN. A CIA guy.

Who? Like Wolf Blitzer? Just close your eyes and point to anybody at CNN, there’s a chance you’ll be tapping CIA.

Ever since CNN launched the first 24/7 cable news business covering the whole globe in 1980, it was the perfect misinformation front for CIA.

So…now that CIA is all over Venezuela, will cocaine flights out of Mena, Arkansas, resume?

Hey, maybe the flights can be set up out of Minnesota.

Tim Walz has the state wired, and he has lots of Somalis who can provide operational assistance.

If Tim needs elite help, I’m sure people from the country he loves—you know, the one he’s visited 30 times—can handle the job. CHINA.

Yeah, this is going to work out very well: