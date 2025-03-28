Former head of the Dept., lame-ass Arne Duncan, is warning Trump not to tear down this precious agency, because it provides help for students in underserved communities.

Let’s take a look at Chicago.

Wirepoints.org has done a deep dive into performance stats of students:

Only 2 out of 10 black students can read at grade level.

At these majority-black schools in the city—Fenger Academy High School, Hirsch Metropolitan High, Collins Academy High, Chicago Excel Academy High, Dunbar Vocational High—ZERO PERCENT of students read at grade level and ZERO PERCENT of students perform math at grade level.

Wirepoints: “Those are just a few of the 32 schools across Illinois where not a single student can read at grade level. There’s another 67 schools where not a single student is proficient in math.”

So…how much money does the Chicago Public School System rake in for each student, as a result of local, state, and federal funding? Ready?